Commanders pick defensive back Quan Martin 47th in NFL draft

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The Washington Commanders have selected Illinois defensive back Quan Martin with the 47th pick in the NFL draft. It’s their second consecutive pick to bolster their secondary after taking Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes in the first round. Washington went with Martin over several offensive linemen available in the middle of the second round. Getting protection for quarterbacks Sam Howell and Jacoby Brissett remains a priority for the front office. The team has a late third-round pick and five more in rounds 4-7 on Saturday.

