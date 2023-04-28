DeGrom another early exit for Texas in 5-2 win over Yankees

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Rangers ace Jacob deGrom exited early because of injury concerns for the second time in three starts, but Robbie Grossman hit a two-run homer and doubled twice for Texas in a 5-2 win over the New York Yankees. The Rangers had a 5-0 lead with two outs in the fourth inning before deGrom left after giving up his first hit Friday night. Dane Dunning relieved him and got the victory. Yankees starter Clarke Schmidt struck out eight in his five innings, but allowed five runs and 10 hits. Marcus Semien and Jonah Heim each had RBI doubles for the Rangers, who had lost a season-high four games in a row.

