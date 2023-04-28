Falcons trade up in 2nd round to draft Syracuse OL Bergeron

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons addressed a need on their offensive line by selecting Syracuse offensive tackle Matthew Bergeron with the seventh pick of the second round of the NFL draft. Bergeron was introduced as a guard, an indication he will be given an opportunity to fill the left guard position left vacant when Elijah Wilkinson signed as a free agent with the Arizona Cardinals. The Falcons acquired the No. 38 overall pick in the draft for the No. 44 overall pick in the second round and a fourth-round pick on Saturday. The Falcons chose Texas running back Bijan Robinson with the No. 8 overall pick in the first round on Thursday night.

