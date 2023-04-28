Gasly fire eats into scarce practice time for Azerbaijan GP

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — Pierre Gasly was at risk of missing qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix after his car burst into flames. The incident caused a red flag that ate into the little practice time available. Gasly tried to drive back to the pits with flames visible at the rear of the car before parking on the side of the track. Thick black smoke poured from under the engine cover of the French driver’s Alpine as a group of track marshals used several fire extinguishers to douse the fire.

