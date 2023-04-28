Giants manager gets lost in Mexico City before practice

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Before coming to Mexico for a two-day series against the San Diego Padres, San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler said that he was planning on doing some sight-seeing in the city. He ended up seeing more than he expected. Kapler took the subway from the team’s hotel in the Polanco, an upscale part of Mexico City, to Alfredo Harp Helu Stadium ahead of the weekend series opener. Somewhere on the roughly 10-mile ride, he got lost.

