Hammon mum on potential interest in Raptors’ coaching gig

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon hasn’t commented directly on an ESPN report that the Toronto Raptors have received permission to interview her for their vacant head coaching position. Hammon will be enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in August. She led the Aces to the WNBA championship last year in her first season. Hammon has long been considered as the first woman who could potentially become a head coach in the NBA. She spent eight seasons as an assistant coach for the San Antonio Spurs.

