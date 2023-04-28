Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 1:21 PM

Hawks look to brighter future after another middling year

KTVZ

By PAUL NEWBERRY
AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — After a surprising run to the conference finals two years ago, the Atlanta Hawks had their sights set on being a championship contender. Instead, they sank back to the middle of the NBA. Not a good place to be. Atlanta’s season ended with a 128-120 loss to the Celtics that gave Boston a 4-2 victory in the opening-round playoff series. Now the Hawks face some major questions. Will John Collins return after his worst season since he was a rookie? Does Clint Capela fit into Atlanta’s long-term plans? Will Trae Young and Dejounte Murray develop into the truly dynamic backcourt?

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content