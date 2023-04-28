Hawks look to brighter future after another middling year

ATLANTA (AP) — After a surprising run to the conference finals two years ago, the Atlanta Hawks had their sights set on being a championship contender. Instead, they sank back to the middle of the NBA. Not a good place to be. Atlanta’s season ended with a 128-120 loss to the Celtics that gave Boston a 4-2 victory in the opening-round playoff series. Now the Hawks face some major questions. Will John Collins return after his worst season since he was a rookie? Does Clint Capela fit into Atlanta’s long-term plans? Will Trae Young and Dejounte Murray develop into the truly dynamic backcourt?

