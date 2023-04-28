Jimmy Butler, the most interesting man in the Heat world

MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler is different. Some players hit beaches over All-Star break. Butler went to Argentina to watch tennis and learn about coffee. Some players rest with one day off between games. Butler spent 10 hours flying round-trip to be at Pau Gasol’s Los Angeles Lakers jersey retirement one night and back in Miami for shootaround the next morning. Some Miami teammates jumped around the locker room to celebrate after eliminating top-seeded Milwaukee. Butler simply watched while sipping a drink. He does things his way, which is not a bad thing. And the results prove it. Butler has Miami in the Eastern Conference semifinals for the third time in his four Heat seasons.

