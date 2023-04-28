Leeds winger Sinisterra done for season after ankle injury

LEEDS, England (AP) — Leeds has lost a goal-scoring threat in its fight for English Premier League survival after Luis Sinisterra was ruled out for the remainder of the season because of an ankle injury. The Colombia winger has three goals in his last five appearances for relegation-threatened Leeds which plays at Bournemouth on Sunday. Sinisterra was forced out of Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Leicester shortly after he headed in Jack Harrison’s cross to give his team an early lead at Elland Road. Manager Javi Gracia confirmed Sinisterra is done for the season.

