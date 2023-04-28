Lyon edges Strasbourg to stay in race for Europe places

STRASBOURG, France (AP) — Lyon stayed in the race for European spots by rallying past Strasbourg 2-1 to pull within three points of fifth place in the French league. Strasbourg opened the scoring in the 15th minute with a close-range effort from midfielder Morgan Sanson. But Lyon defender Castello Lukeba equalized by converting a rebound in the 32nd. Maxence Caqueret gave the visitors the lead with a low strike in the 36th. Lyon finished the game with 10 men as Lukeba received a second yellow card for a cynical foul on Jean-Ricner Bellegarde in stoppage time. Strasbourg remains above the relegation zone on goal difference.

