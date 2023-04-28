Madrid’s Modric injures thigh ahead of Copa final, CL semis

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid says midfielder Luka Modric has a left thigh injury that could make him a doubt for the Copa del Rey final and the club’s Champions League semifinal against Manchester City. Coach Carlo Ancelotti says he doubts his key playmaker will be able to play the Copa del Rey final against Osasuna in Seville on May 6. The first leg of the Champions League semifinal against City is three days later. Ancelotti said the 37-year-old Modric picked up the “small injury” during Tuesday’s 4-2 loss at Girona. Modric has helped Madrid win five Champions League titles.

