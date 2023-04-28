Man United sale: Sheikh Jassim, Jim Ratcliffe make 3rd bids

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani and British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe are still hoping to take control of Manchester United after a third round of bidding. Persons with knowledge of the bids say the latest offers were submitted on Friday. The persons spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not permitted to comment publicly. Sheikh Jassim and Ratcliffe confirmed their intention to buy United earlier this year after current owners the Glazer family announced in November their willingness to listen to offers for the English Premier League club.

