Nadal’s uncle expects him to play at French Open

MADRID (AP) — The uncle and former coach of Rafael Nadal says the 22-time Grand Slam winner plans to be back fit in time to play the French Open next month. Toni Nadal tells Spain’s Radio Marca his nephew will soon be ready to return from a hip injury that has sidelined him since January. Toni Nadal says he expects Nadal to try to come back at Rome in early May. Nadal picked up a left hip flexor injury at the Australian Open. The issue has kept him from playing at Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo, Barcelona and Madrid.

