Nebraska starting QB Casey Thompson enters transfer portal

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson has entered the transfer portal. That all but assures Jeff Sims of being the starter when the Cornhuskers open Matt Rhule’s first season as coach. Thompson started 10 of 12 games last season after transferring from Texas. His recovery from offseason shoulder surgery caused him to miss spring practice and left the majority of first-team snaps to Sims. Sims joined the Huskers in January after leaving Georgia Tech. Thompson was the third Nebraska quarterback to enter the portal this week. He joins Logan Smothers and Richard Torres.

