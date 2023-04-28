New Big Ten commish: Integrating USC, UCLA is top priority

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — Tony Petitti has been introduced as the Big Ten’s seventh commissioner. The longtime Major League Baseball and TV executive was hired a little over two weeks ago to replace Kevin Warren. Petitti will lead a conference that in the past year became the first to expand its footprint from coast to coast. The Big Ten also reaped a huge financial windfall, landing about $7 billion in media rights deals for football and basketball through 2030 with Fox, CBS and NBC. He says his most immediate task is ensuring a smooth transition when Southern California and UCLA arrive next year.

