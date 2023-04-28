Nola pitches Phils past Astros 3-1 in World Series rematch

HOUSTON (AP) — Aaron Nola pitched eight smooth innings, Kyle Schwarber homered and the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Houston Astros 3-1 in a rematch of the 2022 World Series. Nola yielded one run and three hits with six strikeouts. The right-hander retired 11 straight during one stretch and then the final 12 batters he faced. Nola had allowed at least three runs in each of his previous five starts this season. Schwarber hit a solo home run in the first before Jeremy Peña answered in the bottom half with one of his own. Cristian Pache gave the Phillies a 2-1 lead in the fifth with an RBI double, and Brandon Marsh upped it to 3-1 in the seventh on an RBI single.

