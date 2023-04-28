Olson, Fried lead Braves to rain-shortened 4-0 win over Mets

NEW YORK (AP) — Matt Olson hit a three-run homer and Max Fried pitched the Atlanta Braves to a 4-0 victory over the New York Mets in a game called after five innings because of rain. Ronald Acuña Jr. had an RBI single in the fifth and Olson followed with a 433-foot drive off David Peterson for his first home run against a left-hander this season. After the Mets were retired in the bottom half, umpires called for the tarp and the game was called following an 88-minute delay. Fried allowed three hits and went the distance as the teams played in a steady rain all night. The slumping Mets have lost five of six and were shut out for the fifth time this year.

