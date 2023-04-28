Pirates-Nationals rained out; split doubleheader Saturday

WASHINGTON (AP) — The opening game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Washington Nationals was postponed because of rain and will be made up Saturday as part of a day-night doubleheader. The teams already were scheduled to play at 1:05 p.m. The makeup game will begin at 6:05 p.m. With rain expected to continue throughout the rest of the day, the series opener was called off Friday about four hours before the scheduled first pitch.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.