Pirates-Nationals rained out; split doubleheader Saturday
By PATRICK STEVENS
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The opening game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Washington Nationals was postponed because of rain and will be made up Saturday as part of a day-night doubleheader. The teams already were scheduled to play at 1:05 p.m. The makeup game will begin at 6:05 p.m. With rain expected to continue throughout the rest of the day, the series opener was called off Friday about four hours before the scheduled first pitch.