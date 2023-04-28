Skip to Content
Pirates-Nationals rained out; split doubleheader Saturday

By PATRICK STEVENS
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The opening game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Washington Nationals was postponed because of rain and will be made up Saturday as part of a day-night doubleheader. The teams already were scheduled to play at 1:05 p.m. The makeup game will begin at 6:05 p.m. With rain expected to continue throughout the rest of the day, the series opener was called off Friday about four hours before the scheduled first pitch.

