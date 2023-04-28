Rams take TCU’s Steve Avila to help rebuild offensive line

TARZANA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams looked to address their porous offensive line by selecting TCU guard Steve Avila in the second round with the 36th overall pick of the NFL draft on Friday night. Avila played every position except left tackle during his five seasons with the Horned Frogs, earning consensus All-America honors at left guard as a redshirt senior in 2022. A key piece up front during TCU’s unexpected run to the College Football Playoff title game, Avila did not allow a sack during his last two seasons in college.

