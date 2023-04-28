Ravens draft Clemson LB Trenton Simpson in 3rd round

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have picked linebacker Trenton Simpson of Clemson in the third round of the NFL draft. The Ravens did not have a second-round pick after trading it in the deal that brought linebacker Roquan Smith to Baltimore last season. In the first round Thursday, the Ravens picked receiver Zay Flowers. After filling an obvious need at wide receiver, Baltimore looked to the defensive side of the ball on the draft’s second night. The 6-foot-2 Simpson has impressive speed. He ran a 4.43-second 40-yard dash.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.