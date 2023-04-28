Receiver-rich Vikings make ideal fit for Jordan Addison
By BRIAN HALL
Associated Press
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The synergy is strong between Jordan Addison and the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings has as rich of a lineage at wide receiver as any NFL team with Cris Carter and Randy Moss in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Justin Jefferson well on his way. Addison is also a native of Maryland like former Vikings standout Stefon Diggs. Addison watched Diggs and his route-running skill as an eager teenager to try to master the position. Addison played his final college season at USC after transferring from Pittsburgh. The Vikings took him with the 23rd pick in the first round.