Sociedad wins at Osasuna to close on Champions League spot

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Real Sociedad has taken another step toward locking up a Champions League berth after it won at Osasuna 2-0 in the Spanish league. The win let fourth-placed Sociedad open a nine-point gap over fifth-placed Real Betis. The top four finishers in the league earn spots in Europe’s elite competition next season. Betis plays at leader Barcelona on Saturday. Osasuna goalkeeper Sergio Herrera scored an own goal in the sixth minute. Take Kubo added a second goal in the 90th.

