Spezia in deeper trouble after loss to Monza; Lecce wins

MILAN (AP) — Spezia could find itself in the Serie A bottom three at the end of the weekend after losing at home to Monza 2-0. Former Spezia forward Patrick Ciurria scored in the 21st minute and Carlos Augusto sealed the result in stoppage time. Spezia remains a point above 18th-placed Hellas Verona ahead of its visit to fellow struggler Cremonese on Sunday. Lecce has inched five points clear of the relegation zone after beating Udinese 1-0. A Gabriel Strefezza penalty was enough to hand Lecce its second win in 11 matches.

