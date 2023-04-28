Tigers and Orioles rained out; doubleheader on Saturday

DETROIT (AP) — The opening game between the Detroit Tigers and Baltimore Orioles has been postponed because of rain, forcing a split doubleheader on Saturday. The teams will play the first game at 12:10 p.m. The second is set for 5:10 p.m. in order to get both in before rain is expected to return at night. Baltimore’s Grayson Rodriguez will face Tigers ace Eduardo Rodriguez in the first game. Dean Kremer starts for the Orioles against Matthew Boyd in the second game.

