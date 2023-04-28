With Knicks into 2nd round, New Yorkers back, brash as ever

NEW YORK (AP) — The 2000s have been mostly miserable for the New York Knicks and their fans. They lost often during the season, then lost even more during the offseason when top players would shun them. That sometimes kept their fans quiet but never completely drove them away. Now the Knicks are into the second round of the playoffs for the first time in 10 years, and the fans are back and as brash as ever as they prepare for old rival Miami. They aren’t just happy to a win a round. New Yorkers are just as cocky as when they were winners, thinking about the NBA Finals.

