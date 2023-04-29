Andujar homers in season debut, Pirates beat Nationals 6-3

WASHINGTON (AP) — Miguel Andujar homered and drove in three runs in his season debut, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Washington Nationals 6-3 in a day-night doubleheader opener for their best 27-game start in three decades. Connor Joe also went deep for Pittsburgh, a National League-best 19-8. The Pirates, coming off seven straight losing seasons, are off to their best start since opening 19-8 in 1992. In a doubleheader caused by Friday’s rainout, Rich Hill allowed three runs and eight hits in 6 1/3 innings. Washington is last in the NL East at 9-16, including an NL-worst 2-10 at home.

