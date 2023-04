CINCINNATI (AP) — For the second straight draft, the Cincinnati Bengals used their first three picks on defensive players. They also bulked up their pass rush by adding Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy. Cincinnati also added two more wideouts and a punter late in the draft.

