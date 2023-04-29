Benzema nets hat trick in Madrid win, Vinícius takes knock
By JOSEPH WILSON
Associated Press
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Karim Benzema has scored a first-half hat trick to lead Real Madrid to a 4-2 win over Almeria in a Spanish league game that included an injury scare for forward Vinícius Júnior. Whether Madrid’s season ends in success or failure will hinge on next weekend’s Copa del Rey final against Osasuna and its Champions League semifinal with Manchester City. Luka Modric is already doubtful for those games. So the last thing coach Carlo Ancelotti needed was to see his best winger ask to be substituted several minutes after banging with a defender. But afterwards Ancelotti said that Vinícius would likely be good to go.But after the match Ancelotti said that Vinícius would likely be good to go.