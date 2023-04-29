Bills focus on upgrading offense around Allen in NFL draft

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane placed an emphasis on upgrading his offensive talent around Josh Allen in the NFL draft. Beane used Buffalo’s first two selections on offensive players. Buffalo traded a fourth-round pick to move up two spots in the order to draft Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid at No. 25. Beane then provided Allen some protection by using his second-round pick to draft hulking Florida guard O’Cyrus Torrence. The focus on offense comes following a season in which the Bills stagnated, and Allen acknowledged he was trying to do too much.

