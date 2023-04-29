Cincinnati showdown with Revolution ends in 1-1 draw
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Emmanuel Boateng scored during lengthy first-half stoppage time to help the New England Revolution earn a 1-1 draw with FC Cincinnati in a rainy battle between the top two teams in the Eastern Conference. New England’s Dylan Borrero injured his left knee in a fall in the 15th minute and was carted off on a stretcher. That led to nine minutes of stoppage time to close out the first half. Revolution goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic picked up his first penalty-kick save of the season, stopping a shot by Luciano Acosta midway through the first half. Cincinnati still managed to grab a 1-0 lead when Yerson Mosquera headed in a corner kick from Álvaro Barreal in the 31st minute. Boateng scored the equalizer in the third minute of stoppage time with an assist from Brandon Bye.