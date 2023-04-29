Driussi helps Austin earn 2-2 draw with Earthquakes

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Sebastián Driussi scored late in the second half to help Austin FC rally for a 2-2 draw with the San Jose Earthquakes. Jackson Yueill gave San Jose (4-3-3) a 1-0 lead when he took a pass from Carlos Akapo and scored in the 21st minute. Emiliano Rigoni scored in the 40th minute — with an assist from Rodney Redes — to pull Austin (2-4-3) even at halftime. San Jose regained the lead on a goal by Jeremy Ebobisse in the 75th minute. Cristian Espinoza and Carlos Gruezo had assists on Ebobisse’s fifth goal of the season. Driussi again pulled San Jose even just three minutes later when he scored unassisted for his first goal since scoring in the season opener.

