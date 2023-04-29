Gomes scores twice as Lille beats Ajaccio in Ligue 1

LILLE, France (AP) — Portuguese midfielder Andre Gomes has scored twice for Lille to thrash Ajaccio 3-0 in the French league and consolidate fifth place. Gomes put Lille ahead in the 22nd minute with a 25-yard strike into the top corner. Midfielder Remy Cabella teed up Gomes for the opening goal and created the second goal with a clever backheel flick for Gomes, who curled into the far corner in the 33rd. The hosts made it 3-0 in the 38th when Jonathan Bamba squared the ball back for Cabella, who tapped home.

