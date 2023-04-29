Hurricanes overcome injuries to reach 2nd round of playoffs

NEW YORK (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes are making a habit of winning at least one postseason series. This time they did it while missing some key players. Paul Stastny scored 6 minutes into overtime Friday night and the Hurricanes beat the New York Islanders 2-1 in Game 6 to move on to the second round for the third straight year and fourth in the last five. In that stretch, they won a preliminary round series in the 2020 playoff bubble before losing in the first round. It made Rod Brind’Amour the third head coach in NHL history to get a playoff series win in each of his first five seasons. For Brind’Amour, the latest series win was made even more impressive with the Hurricanes playing without injured stars Max Pacioretty, Andrei Svechnikov and Teuvo Teravainen.

