Judge mild hip strain, Yankees wait to decide on IL or not

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Yankees captain Aaron Judge has a mild hip strain. Manager Aaron Boone said Saturday that the team will continue to evaluate the reigning AL MVP through the weekend before determining if he needs to go on the injured list or not. Boone says in the grand scheme, it’s good news for the Yankees. Judge hasn’t played since coming out of the series opener Thursday night. That was a day after he landed awkwardly on his right side when trying to steal third base at Minnesota. Boone says Judge has shown a lot of improvement in treatments the past couple of days.

