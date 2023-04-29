Kershaw dominant over 7 innings, Dodgers beat Cardinals 1-0

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clayton Kershaw continued his dominant start to the season with seven sharp innings, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the struggling St. Louis Cardinals 1-0. Kershaw didn’t allow a baserunner until Dylan Carlson’s one-out single in the fifth. The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner gave up two hits, struck out nine and walked none, throwing 88 pitches. The 35-year-old Kershaw won his fourth consecutive start. Austin Barnes hit an RBI single in the second inning for Los Angeles. Jordan Montgomery took the hard-luck loss, allowing one run in 6 2/3 innings.

