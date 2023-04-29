Maggi gets 1st big league hit, RBI after 13 years in minors

WASHINGTON (AP) — Drew Maggi got his first major league hit, three days after making his big league debut with the Pittsburgh Pirates following 13 years in the minor leagues. The 34-year-old lined a 2-2 splitter from Hobie Harris into center field for an RBI single in the seventh inning, boosting the Pirates’ lead to 13-0 in the second game of a doubleheader. Maggi stayed in the game at third base. Fans at Nationals Park chanted Maggi’s name during and after the at-bat and again when he came off the field at the end of the half inning.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.