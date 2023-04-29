OL Reign earn comeback draw in NWSL’s 1,000th game

After going down by two goals in the first half, OL Reign scored twice in the second to earn a 2-2 draw against Racing Louisville in the National Women’s Soccer League’s 1000th regular season match. The Orlando Pride earned its first win of the season after coming from behind to beat the San Diego Wave 3-1. The Chicago Red Stars and Washington Spirit played to a 1-1 draw and Thorns goalkeeper Bella Bixby scored in stoppage time to give Portland a 3-3 draw with Angel City.

