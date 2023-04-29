Packers’ NFL draft picks suggest more change is on the way

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers might not be the only longtime Green Bay Packer heading out the door. The Packers took Auburn kicker Anders Carlson in the sixth round of the NFL draft on Saturday. That move could lead to the exit of free agent and Packers career scoring leader Mason Crosby. General manager Brian Gutekunst said “we’re never going to close the door on” Crosby’s possible return. This marks the first time the Packers have drafted a kicker since using a sixth-round pick on Crosby in 2007. Green Bay’s selection of Carlson exemplified the new era the Packers are entering after an 8-9 season.

