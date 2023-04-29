Phillies put OF Cristian Pache on 10-day IL with knee injury

HOUSTON (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Cristian Pache has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a torn meniscus in his right knee. Pache was injured Friday night in Houston when he slipped going back to second base after taking a lead off the bag. He was removed in the fifth inning of a 3-1 victory. To fill his roster spot, the Phillies recalled outfielder Dalton Guthrie from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. The 24-year-old Pache was acquired from the Oakland Athletics in a March 29 trade. He is 9 for 25 with one home run, three doubles and four RBIs in 18 games this season. Pache has made six starts for Philadelphia in center field and three in right.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.