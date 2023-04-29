Phillies put OF Cristian Pache on 10-day IL with knee injury
HOUSTON (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Cristian Pache has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a torn meniscus in his right knee. Pache was injured Friday night in Houston when he slipped going back to second base after taking a lead off the bag. He was removed in the fifth inning of a 3-1 victory. To fill his roster spot, the Phillies recalled outfielder Dalton Guthrie from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. The 24-year-old Pache was acquired from the Oakland Athletics in a March 29 trade. He is 9 for 25 with one home run, three doubles and four RBIs in 18 games this season. Pache has made six starts for Philadelphia in center field and three in right.