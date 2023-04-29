Picault, Mukhtar spark Nashville over Atlanta United 3-1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Fafà Picault scored a first-half goal, Hany Mukhtar had two assists and Nashville SC defeated Atlanta United 3-1. Picault gave Nashville (4-3-3) the lead when he took passes from Walker Zimmerman and Mukhtar and scored in the 36th minute. Teal Bunbury scored unassisted in the 56th minute to stretch Nashville’s lead to 2-0. Atlanta United (5-2-3) cut the lead in half when Thiago Almada delivered on a penalty kick in the 72nd minute. Nashville added an insurance goal in the first minute of stoppage time when Jacob Shaffelburg scored on an assist from Mukhtar.

