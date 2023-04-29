Rangers ace deGrom evaluated for tightness around wrist

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers ace Jacob deGrom has undergone testing after early exits in two of his last three starts because of tightness in his lower right forearm near his wrist. Rangers manager Bruce Bochy says the same thing cramped up on him again Friday night. DeGrom left his start Friday night against the New York Yankees with two outs in the fourth inning. That came 11 days after he exited at Kansas City following four hitless innings. The Rangers have won all six games started by deGrom, who is 2-0 with a 2.67 ERA. But he has been limited to 30 1/3 innings.

