Sánchez helps Marlins hold off Cubs for 7-6 win
By GEORGE RICHARDS
Associated Press
MIAMI (AP) — Jesús Sánchez hit a two-run double in Miami’s five-run first inning, and the Marlins held off the Chicago Cubs for a 7-6 win. Sánchez also singled home Luis Arraez in the fourth. Arraez and Jazz Chisholm Jr. each had three hits as Miami earned its third straight victory. Marlins right-hander Edward Cabrera struck out a career-high 12 in five innings. Patrick Wisdom and Cody Bellinger homered for Chicago in its fifth loss in seven games. Trey Mancini had two hits and scored two runs.