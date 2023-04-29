Spalletti preparing Napoli victory speech as title looms

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti is already preparing a victory speech as his team stands on the brink of ending a 33-year wait for the Serie A title. After Napoli’s game was moved to Sunday, the team could secure the title in front of their own fans by beating Salernitana, if Lazio fails to win at Inter Milan earlier in the day. So Spalletti is having to prepare some postgame remarks in addition to his normal pregame planning. Spalletti says “they have told me to say something” to the crowd if the title is secured. He added that “I’ll have to prepare something in anticipation … and nothing is certain.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.