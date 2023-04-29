Twins place Kenta Maeda on 15-day IL, recall Bailey Ober
By MIKE COOK
Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have placed starting pitcher Kenta Maeda on the 15-day injured list retroactive to Thursday with a right triceps strain. Maeda left in the fourth inning of Wednesday’s game against the Yankees with muscle discomfort and overall soreness in his right arm. To replace Maeda, Minnesota recalled right-handed pitcher Bailey Ober from Triple-A St Paul to start Saturday’s game against Kansas City.