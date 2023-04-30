Hungry Maple Leafs finally get over hump, win playoff series

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Toronto Maple Leafs are eager to leave nearly two decades of playoff futility behind them. Seizing an opportunity to prove they’re no longer a team that falls short at the most important time of the year, the Leafs ended an 11-game losing streak in elimination games and beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in overtime on Saturday night. The victory gave Toronto its first postseason series win since 2004 and sends the Maple Leafs into the Eastern Conference semifinals against Boston or Florida. The Bruins and Panthers are tied 3-3 in their best-of-seven, first round series. Game 3 is Sunday in Boston.

