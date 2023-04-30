Larrazábal edges Helligkilde to win Korea Championship

INCHEON, South Korea (AP) — Pablo Larrazábal has shot a tidy 5-under 67 in the final round of the Korea Championship to complete a two-shot victory over Marcus Helligkilde. The Spaniard’s 12-under 276 at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea was good enough to secure his eighth European tour title after starting his last round one shot off the lead. Denmark’s Helligkilde finished his fourth round with a 68 to take second place, holding off a four-strong chasing pack that included home favourite Park Sanghyun. Scotland’s Scott Jamieson joined Park in third place along with Spaniard Jorge Campillo and Dutchman Joost Luiten, who both shot 7-under 65s in the final round to finish on 9-under 279.

