Napoli a win away from Serie A title after Inter beats Lazio

ROME (AP) — Napoli now needs only to beat Salernitana later to win its first Italian league title since the days when Diego Maradona played for the club. Lautaro Martinez scored twice and Romelu Lukaku provided two assists as Inter Milan came back from a goal down to beat second-place Lazio 3-1 and set up an opportunity for Napoli to seal it. The result left Lazio 17 points behind runaway leader Napoli with six rounds remaining after this weekend. Fans in Naples were already celebrating hours before kickoff of the game against Salernitana. The Partenopei supporters kicked their celebrations into another gear with each goal from Inter.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.