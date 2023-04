DOVER, Del. (AP) — Rain has postponed NASCAR’s Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway until Monday. The race will start at noon at the Monster Mile. This is the second straight year Dover’s only Cup race was postponed because of rain. Dover will hold a Monday race for the fifth time in 105 career Cup races. Martin Truex Jr. has won twice at Dover on Mondays.

