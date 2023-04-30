Ukraine set to boycott judo worlds after Russians allowed

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Ukraine is set to boycott the world judo championships next week after the International Judo Federation signaled it will allow Russian and Belarusian competitors to enter the event. Ukraine has a policy of boycotting if Russians are allowed to compete. The IJF said Saturday that it plans to allow Russians and Belarusians to compete as neutral athletes without national symbols. The IJF says they will undergo checks of their social media for “war propaganda” but didn’t specify if it would allow athletes from the Russian military. Some of the 20 Russians and Belarusians on the entry list for the world championships have previously been listed as having military ranks.

