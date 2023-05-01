76ers star Joel Embiid (knee) out for Game 1 vs. Celtics

BOSTON (AP) — Joel Embiid sat out Game 1 of the Philadelphia 76ers’ Eastern Conference semifinal against the Boston Celtics with a right knee injury. Embiid sprained the knee in Game 3 of the 76ers’ first-round series against the Brooklyn Nets. He sat out the next game, which Philadelphia won to complete a first-round sweep. Embiid had extended time to rest after his injury an has done some light shooting and drills during Philadelphia’s workouts the past two days. Coach Doc Rivers says Embiid is not yet back to running.

